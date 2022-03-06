In the main fight of UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal was defeated against Colby Covington and the famous youtuber Jake Paul, who had provoked him a while ago to have a fight, expressed himself through his tweet as soon as the defeat was confirmed.

In the main fight of UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington faced each other in the welterweight category. The veteran fighter (37 years old) born in Florida had with this fight what was perhaps one of his last opportunities to challenge Kamaru Usman, current champion of the welterweight division.

However, from start to finish it was Covington who dominated the fight in both wrestling and grappling against a Jorge Masvidal who, although he defended several of his rival's submission attempts in a good way, was widely outmatched and at no time did Covington lose control of combat. In fact, all three judges saw him as the winner in all 5 rounds.

A few weeks ago, the famous youtuber Jake Paul tried to reach an agreement with Jorge Masvidal so that they would both fight in boxing, which the Florida fighter rejected, saying that he would not fight in boxing and instead offering to fight in the octagon.

What does this comment from Jake Paul mean?

After the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley (in which Paul said got 650,000 pay-per-view buys), Jorge Masvidal said: "B**** boy can’t afford the big boys. Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 305 is coming". The immediate answer of Paul after the defeat against Covington was: "First of all Masvidal you ain’t rich".

But the youtuber's provocations do not end there, since hours later he published a tweet in which he also included another UFC legend such as Connor McGregor: “We already know Conor can’t finish Diaz. Right fight to make is Masvidoll vs Macgregor. 50/50 fight, ends in KO. Both can throw and both have weak chins”.



