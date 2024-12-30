Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Sean McDermott makes decision on Josh Allen’s status as Bills starter against Patriots

Sean McDermott’s decision on how to use Josh Allen in the Buffalo Bills’ final game of the current season against New England Patriots was an easy one to make.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
© (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

By Richard Tovar

Josh Allen is nearing the end of the regular season with the Buffalo Bills. While the team has already secured their playoff spot, they still have one final game to play against the New England Patriots. Head coach Sean McDermott recently addressed the decision regarding who will start that game.

According to McDermott, Allen will start the game but only for a brief period to maintain his personal streak of starts, which currently stands at 114 games as Buffalo’s quarterback, including playoff appearances.

McDermott was explicit, saying he does not expect Allen to play the entire game. He clarified, “for a very, very short amount of time,” which could mean just a few downs before being replaced by the backup quarterback.

Allen, for his part, is prepared to follow his coach’s decision. He recently stated, “Again, I’m gonna do whatever’s asked of me. I’ll leave it at that. I don’t know,” when asked about starting against the Patriots.

Josh Allen jumping

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills dives for a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Richard Tovar

