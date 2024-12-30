NFL Video: Jauan Jennings is thrown into the stands and slapped by two Lions players

Jauan Jennings became the target of frustration from two Detroit Lions players during the San Francisco 49ers’ attempt at their first touchdown. However, not all the blame falls on the opposing players, as Jennings reportedly initiated the altercation with a hard tackle on one of them, which led to him being slapped.

