NFL Video: Jauan Jennings is thrown into the stands and slapped by two Lions players

During the San Francisco 49ers' first touchdown, Jauan Jennings got into a scuffle with two Detroit Lions players who showed no mercy, even slapping him in an incident that was noticed by the referees.

Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
© Getty ImagesJauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

By Richard Tovar

Jauan Jennings became the target of frustration from two Detroit Lions players during the San Francisco 49ers’ attempt at their first touchdown. However, not all the blame falls on the opposing players, as Jennings reportedly initiated the altercation with a hard tackle on one of them, which led to him being slapped.

Developing story…

