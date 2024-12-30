Jeff Teague responds to backlash over controversial Angel Reese remarks on his podcast

Former NBA star Jeff Teague addressed the controversial comments made by influencer Charleston White about Chicago Sky star Angel Reese on their previous episode of the “Club 250.” In their latest episode, he clarified his relationship with the WNBA forward.

“We had great times with Angel Reese,” Teague said in the last episode of the podcast. “She is cool people. We don’t even look at her like that. We look at her like a little sister, a little homie,” he said.

In the past episode, Teague and their guests were discussing Reese and Caitlin Clark’s influence in the rising popularity of the WNBA. However, White made disrespectful and misogynistic remarks about the Chicago Sky forward, commenting on her body.

The clip went viral on X (formerly Twitter) with fans slamming Teague for allowing such comments to be made on his podcast. Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson also criticized Teague, writing on X: “Having an ignorant a** sexist on and then actually dropping the episode and then wanting to collab with the W is craaazy work lmao.”

Angel Reese’s post on X

White’s opinions echoed Shaquille O’Neal’s highly-criticized conversation with Reese, in which the NBA legend also suggested that WNBA players should play with shorter shorts to boost viewership.

Reese reposted her plea to ‘protect women in sports’ following the controversy

While the Chicago Sky star hasn’t commented on the incident, she reposted an old post she shared back in April in which she wrote: “protect young women in sports!!!” According to SportsKeeda, she originally posted that in regard to AI images being made of her, Clark and other WNBA players.

Despite the disparaging remarks made about her or her character, as Reese has been also unjustifiably vilified due to her off-court activities or posts, the Chicago Sky forward had a remarkable first year in the WNBA.

During her rookie season, she broke the record for the most consecutive double-doubles in a single season with 15, as well as the most double doubles by a rookie with 26. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds, and now is ready to play for Unrivaled during the offseason.

