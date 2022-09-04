German tennis player Jule Niemeier has some breakthrough moments at the WTA Tour, including reaching Wimbledon's quarter-finals. Here, check out more about her such as her age, coach, net worth and social media.

Germany has produced many talented tennis players such as Steffi Graf, Boris Becker, Angelique Kerber, Alexander Zverev and more. Trying to follow that tradition, Jule Niemeier is taking her first steps on the WTA Tour and she is already making some noise.

This year, she played her first main draw of a Grand Slam at the French Open (failing in the first round), but had an incredible run in Wimbledon, reaching the quarter-finals. She defeated tough players such as Wang Xiyu, 2nd seed Anett Kontaveit, Lesia Tsurenko and Heather Watson.

She also won her first WTA 125 tournament title at the Makarska International Championships. Meanwhile, at this year’s US Open, she has reached the second week, and will face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Here, check out more about her.

How old is Jule Niemeier?

Jule Niemeier was born on August 12, 1999 in Dortmund, Germany. She is 23 years old. She used to play football and is a fan of Borussia Dortmund. She made her debut on the WTA Tour in 2018, playing doubles as a wildcard at the 2018 Nürnberger Versicherungscup.

Who is Jule Niemeier’s coach?

Currently, Jule Niemeier is coached by Christopher Kas, a former German player. He has a career-high doubles ranking of world No. 17 (Feb. 2012). He won 5 titles in doubles. With Niemeier, they reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon this year.

How much is Jule Niemeier’s net worth?

Niemeier has earned $765,998 in prize money. She also has a sponsorship agreement with Lotto, an Italian manufacturer of sporting goods, for apparel and footwear. However, her exact net worth is unknown.

What is Jule Niemeier’s Instagram?

Niemeier has a verified user on Instagram, where she posts photos from her practices, travels, matches and more about her life. Her user is @juleniemeier, and she has 1,2K followers so far.