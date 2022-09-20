The 2022 Laver Cup will start and as the players are among the top-tier of the ATP, most of the games could end up to be decided in a tiebreak. Find out how does it work.

The 2022 Laver Cup will be the last tournament played by Roger Federer before he retires. He will play side by side with his "Big 3" comrades Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, against some of the hot shots of today's tennis worlds. This means the matchups could be decided in a tie break after long rallies.

For this tournament, there will be two teams, a Team Europe, and a Team World. The European team is headlineded by "the tennis Big 3", World No.2 Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini as the only alternate. And, despite this is a friendly tournament, the games will be competitive, as it is the nature of these players.

For Team World, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Jack Sock are the American players. Also, Diego Schwartzman is the only Latino in the team. While Felix Auger-Alliasime is the only Canadian, and Alex de Minaur represents Australia.

Why is the match-decider played up to 7 points?

According to the ITF Ruling system, "Points are counted using ordinary numbering. The set is won by the player who has scored at least seven points in the tiebreak and at least two points more than their opponent. For example, if the score is six points to five and the player with six points wins the next point, they win the tiebreak (seven points to five)."

"As well as the set (seven games to six). If the player with five points wins the point instead (for a score of six all), the tiebreak continues and cannot be won on the next point (7–6 or 6–7), since no player will be two points ahead."

However, earlier this year, both the ATP and the WTA decided to extend the tie break to a 10-point tie break game to decide the winner of a game. But this wasn't continued because of time-related issues. So, the game decider in a tie break still is up to 7, but depending on the previous score.