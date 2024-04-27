Lionel Messi is living a great moment with Inter Miami in the 2024 MLS season. New England Revolution will try to stop that amazing streak

Lionel Messi is one of the top player in the 2024 MLS season with Inter Miami. So far, star has seven goals and six assists only surpassed in both categories by Cristian Arango. However, Chicho has played three more games than Leo.

The Herons are trying to get redemption as they failed to conquer their first big target of the year: the Concacaf Champions Cup. Monterrey eliminated them with an aggregate score of 5-2.

After that difficult moment, Inter Miami have stormed back with wins against Sporting Kansas City and Nashville SC. As a consequence, they remain in first place of the Eastern Conference with 18 points.

Their next rival is New England Revolution, one of the worst teams in the MLS with only four points in eight games. It could be a record-breaking attendance at Gillette Stadium to see the legend.

New England Revolution will try to find a ‘formula’ to stop Lionel Messi (Getty Images)

How to stop Lionel Messi?

Considering such a lopsided matchup, Caleb Porter, coach of New England Revolution, had to face an inevitable question. This was his answer when asked how to stop Lionel Messi.

“You don’t stop Messi, but you can limit his touches in key areas. Because when he’s in key areas around the box, he is lethal. He is unstoppable in some ways. We just have to do it by committee. We’re not going to man mark him. We have to do it by committee in the zones he floats everywhere. So, wherever he floats be aware and get guys around him. Make it a game where he’s not where he wants to be.”

Furthermore, as a consequence of the hype around Messi, Porter admitted there’s another star who is having a tremendous impact in his debut season at MLS.

“Everybody forgets about Luis Suarez and he is a world class player. With Alba and Busquets, they’ve got a very talented team. We know how they play and we’ll continue to improve ourselves.”