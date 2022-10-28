Louisville will take on Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Stay here to read more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The battle Louisville vs Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will represent the clash of two teams in a winning streak. Check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can go to FuboTV (Free Trial).

Louisville’s 4-3 record doesn’t seem to be very good. However, they get to this matchup with an improved confidence thanks to their recent results. The Cardinals arrive with two wins in a row, so they should be a better opponent than earlier in the season. The inconsistency has been evident through their first five duels, but they are hoping they will finally find their rhythm.

For Wake Forest the expectations are high based on their explosive offense. The Deacon Demons have been virtually unstoppable when they had the ball, averaging 41 points per game. The best part for them is that they have been steady in that regard, scoring at least 31 points in each appearance. They currently stand at 6-1 only because they lost a two-overtime thriller against the Clemson Tigers at home.

Louisville vs Wake Forest: Date

Louisville will host Wake Forest on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, October 29 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville vs Wake Forest: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Louisville vs Wake Forest in the US

The game between Louisville and Wake Forest on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. ACC Netowrk appears as the other option to not miss it.