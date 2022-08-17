World No. 4 Carlos Alcaraz will be facing world No. 14 Marin Cilic for the Round of 16 of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch 2022 Cincinnati Masters in the US

Carlos Alcaraz is looking for his third ATP Masters 1000 title in the 2022 Western & Southern in Cincinnati. However, he will first have to defeat US Open champion Marin Cilic. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

The Spaniard is coming to this tournament after suffering an upset from American Tommy Paul in Montreal. However, in his second round match in Cincy, Alcaraz didn’t have any trouble defeating Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2. This year, Alcaraz lifted his first two Masters 1000 in Miami and Madrid.

On the other side of the net, Marin Cilic will try to win his second trophy in Cincinnati, after winning the title in 2016. The 2014 US Open champion, defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-7(0), 7-5 later on Tuesday evening to get into the Round of 16.

Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Match Information

Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Time: TBD

Location: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Live stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Storylines and head-to-head

Cilic and Alcaraz have faced each other two times before, with a balance of a win per side. The first time they met was at the Round of 32 of Estoril (Portugal) in 2021, which Cilic won in three sets. Then, they met again in Miami this year, with Alcaraz taking the match in two sets.

How to watch or live stream Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the US

The match between Marin Cilic and Carlos Alcaraz for the Round of 16 of the 2022 Western & Southern Open to be played on Thursday, August 18 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US), Tennis Channel and ATP Tennis Channel.

Marin Cilic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Carlos Alcaraz is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -400, while Marin Cilic has odds of +280.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Marin Cilic +280 Carlos Alcaraz -400

*Odds by BetMGM