Mirra Andreeva is making waves at Wimbledon 2023 with her remarkable rise in the world rankings. Just six months ago, she narrowly missed out on the Australian Open juniors title, but she is now garnering more attention for her immense talent at such a young age.

Alongside her successful tennis career, Andreeva is also a subject of interest in Netflix’s documentary “Break Point”. Her rising figures has cameras following her everywhere she goes at the All England Club to register her moves.

With notable performances at the Madrid Masters and the French Open, she has now advanced to the third round at Wimbledon. Andreeva is the younger sister of Erika, with the 19-year-old currently ranked 149th.

How old is Mirra Andreeva?

Mirra Andreeva is 16 years old. The youngster has recently turned that age, so her future is very bright. She was born on April 29, 2007.

Where is Mirra Andreeva from?

Mirra Andreeva is Russian. Her place of birth was Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

How tall is Mirra Andreeva?

Mirra Andreeva is 5’7”.

Who is Mirra Andreeva coach?

Mirra Andreeva coach is Jean-René Lisnard.

Mirra Andreeva’s WTA ranking

Mirra Andreeva is ranked 102nd on the WTA tour as of July 3.

Mirra Andreeva’s record

Mirra Andreeva entered Wimbledon 2023 with a 22-3 record as a professional.