Venus Williams caused a stir at Wimbledon 2023 when she skipped the customary handshake with umpire Marija Cicak after a disputed match point call. Facing Elina Svitolina, Williams endured an eventful battle that included a knee injury.

Ultimately, Svitolina emerged victorious with a score of 6-4, 6-3. However, it was the contentious point that unfolded at 6-4, 5-3, 40-15 that left spectators in disbelief. A ball initially called out was revealed to be in upon a challenge.

Umpire Cicak determined that the late call didn’t impact Williams’ play, awarding the point to Svitolina. Williams expressed her disappointment by choosing not to participate in the traditional handshake, leaving fans curious about her reasons.

Venus Williams details why she snubbed the umpire

Williams is a revered tennis icon renowned for her illustrious career. She has left an indelible mark on the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with an impressive 24 appearances. The tournament organizers granted her a wild card to participate in this year’s Wimbledon because she is ranked 554, but her campaign was short-lived as she lost in the first round.

She had a disputed game with a competitive player like Svitolina in a straight-set loss. However, the focus went to her reaction after the game. Her legacy in the sport left many wondering about her reaction. The explanation was a very brief sentence: “I completely disagreed with the call. It was just that kind of day”, Williams said about skipping the traditional handshake with the umpire.