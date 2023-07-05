Venus Williams, an esteemed tennis icon with a remarkable career, has graced the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on 24 occasions, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. However, her current ranking of 554 raised doubts about her potential performance at Wimbledon 2023.

In the opening round, Williams had to face a formidable challenge that didn’t go her way. Her loss in two sets against Elina Svitolina at the Centre Court ultimately sent her out of the tournament that she won five times in the past.

Williams’ illustrious journey was the reason why she received a wild card to participate this year, but there is no denying that a retirement might not be that far away. Luckily, she had an intriguing post that may point out to the opposite side at least for now.

Venus Williams shares lengthy message on Instagram after Wimbledon’s exit

Venus has claimed an impressive seven Grand Slam titles, with her most dominant displays witnessed on the renowned grass courts of Wimbledon. Now, she seizes opportunities to grace the tour with her occasional appearances.

In the message she posted on Instagram there were a few words that hinted at her continuity as a professional tennis player. “I don’t have time for crying when I’m trying to get to the next level. I sat in the locker room right after thinking. To figure out what I could learn from this and plotting how I was going to be better. I believe in less time crying and more time working”, Williams wrote.