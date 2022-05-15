MotoGP is the most important category of motorcycling worldwide. Every week the Grands Prix attract a huge number of fans from all over the world who closely follow their favorite drivers or the team they like the most. In the United States, all the MotoGP action can be seen on FuboTV (free trial).
In this 2022 season, without a doubt, the main favorite is Fabio Quartararo, who was also champion last season of the 2021 MotoGP, although also the multiple champion Marc Marquez, and the champion in 2020, Joan Mir are other drivers who will undoubtedly aspire to win the championship.
Among the constructors, the rivalry between Yamaha and Honda is always one of the great attractions in the competition (both brands have won 13 of the last 14 seasons), although this year Ducati seems ready to put up a fight and take a title just like they did in the 2007 season, with Australian driver Casey Stoner.
Drivers table
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|102
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|98
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|94
|4
|Alex Rins
|69
|5
|Jack Miller
|62
|6
|Johann Zarco
|62
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|56
|8
|Brad Binder
|56
|9
|Joan Mir
|56
|10
|Marc Marquez
|54
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|43
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|40
|13
|Maverick Viñales
|33
|14
|Takaaki Nakagami
|30
|15
|Jorge Martin
|28
|16
|Luca Marini
|21
|17
|Franco Morbidelli
|19
|18
|Marco Bezzecchi
|19
|19
|Alex Marquez
|18
|20
|Andrea Dovizioso
|8
|21
|Darryn Binder
|6
|22
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|3
|23
|Remy Gardner
|3
|24
|Raúl Fernández
|-
|25
|Stefan Bradl
|-
|26
|Lorenzo Savadori
|-
Constructors table
|Rank
|Constructor
|Points
|1
|Ducati
|156
|2
|Yamaha
|102
|3
|Aprilia
|99
|4
|KTM
|84
|5
|Suzuki
|80
|6
|Honda
|67
Schedule
CATALAN GP / 5 June
GERMAN GP / 19 June
DUTCH GP / 26 June
FINNISH GP / 10 July
BRITISH GP / 7 August
AUSTRIAN GP / 21 August
SAN MARINO GP / 4 September
ARAGON GP / 18 September
JAPANESE GP / 25 September
THAILAND GP / 2 October
AUSTRALIAN GP / 16 October
MALAYSIAN GP / 23 October
VALENCIA GP / 6 November