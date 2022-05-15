Here you can find all the information you need to know about the schedule and championship positions of both drivers and teams in this 2022 MotoGP season.

MotoGP is the most important category of motorcycling worldwide. Every week the Grands Prix attract a huge number of fans from all over the world who closely follow their favorite drivers or the team they like the most. In the United States, all the MotoGP action can be seen on FuboTV (free trial).

In this 2022 season, without a doubt, the main favorite is Fabio Quartararo, who was also champion last season of the 2021 MotoGP, although also the multiple champion Marc Marquez, and the champion in 2020, Joan Mir are other drivers who will undoubtedly aspire to win the championship.

Among the constructors, the rivalry between Yamaha and Honda is always one of the great attractions in the competition (both brands have won 13 of the last 14 seasons), although this year Ducati seems ready to put up a fight and take a title just like they did in the 2007 season, with Australian driver Casey Stoner.

Drivers table

Rank Driver Points 1 Fabio Quartararo 102 2 Aleix Espargaro 98 3 Enea Bastianini 94 4 Alex Rins 69 5 Jack Miller 62 6 Johann Zarco 62 7 Francesco Bagnaia 56 8 Brad Binder 56 9 Joan Mir 56 10 Marc Marquez 54 11 Miguel Oliveira 43 12 Pol Espargaro 40 13 Maverick Viñales 33 14 Takaaki Nakagami 30 15 Jorge Martin 28 16 Luca Marini 21 17 Franco Morbidelli 19 18 Marco Bezzecchi 19 19 Alex Marquez 18 20 Andrea Dovizioso 8 21 Darryn Binder 6 22 Fabio Di Giannantonio 3 23 Remy Gardner 3 24 Raúl Fernández - 25 Stefan Bradl - 26 Lorenzo Savadori -

Constructors table

Rank Constructor Points 1 Ducati 156 2 Yamaha 102 3 Aprilia 99 4 KTM 84 5 Suzuki 80 6 Honda 67

Schedule

CATALAN GP / 5 June

GERMAN GP / 19 June

DUTCH GP / 26 June

FINNISH GP / 10 July

BRITISH GP / 7 August

AUSTRIAN GP / 21 August

SAN MARINO GP / 4 September

ARAGON GP / 18 September

JAPANESE GP / 25 September

THAILAND GP / 2 October

AUSTRALIAN GP / 16 October

MALAYSIAN GP / 23 October

VALENCIA GP / 6 November

