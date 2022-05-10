The French Grand Prix will be the seventh race of this 2022 MotoGP season. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this 2022 MotoGP race in the United States.

The Bugatti circuit in France will be the venue for what will be the seventh Grand Prix of this 2022 MotoGP season. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After a not so auspicious start, Fabio Quartararo made two consecutive podiums in Portugal and Spain (1st and 2nd, respectively) which has led him to be in the leadership of this MotoGP season. Another who also took advantage of the two Grand Prix held in the Iberian Peninsula was Espargaro, now in second place.

On the other hand, the podium obtained in Jerez allowed Bagnaia to get closer to the top of the standings, and now he is in fifth place, although at the moment a little far from the leader Quartararo. For their part, Enea Bastianini and Alex Rins in third and fourth place are others who could come close to the top, although at the moment they are also somewhat far from the Frenchman (20 points difference).

MotoGP Grand Prix de France: Date

This seventh race of the 2022 MotoGP season, which will take place at the Bugatti Circuit in France will be raced this Sunday, May 15 at 8:00 (ET).

MotoGP Grand Prix de France: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch 2022 MotoGP Grand Prix de France

The seventh race of the 2022 MotoGP season, which takes place at the Bugatti Circuit in France will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: CNBC.

