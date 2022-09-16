Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be the 3rd playoffs race of the 2022 Nascar Cup series season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

This Saturday, September 17, the third race of these 2022 Nascar Cup Series playoffs will take place, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Finally, the first four eliminated from the 16 drivers who qualified for these playoffs will be defined. At the moment, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick are the ones who occupy the last places and, therefore, if everything ends the same they would no longer be able to compete for the title of champions.

That is why it will be an all or nothing race, in a season so demanding that it was the first time in history that two drivers not qualified for the playoffs have won the first two races of thisd Nascar Cups Series postseason, making there currently 18 winners. So far, 19 have been the maximum number of winners in a year, and in this 2022 that record could be broken.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Race Information

Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

Live Stream: FuboTV

Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Storylines

This Saturday will be an all or nothing race, as four drivers will be eliminated from the fight for the title of this 2022 season of the Nascar Cup Series. Chase Briscoe will start second on the grid so he has an unbeatable chance to get out of the bottom of the standings. Kevin Harvick will start seventh, although his situation seems irreversible.

Dillon is also complicated. Although not far from the 12 point cut, he will start in 28th position; as will Kyle Busch, who will start in 21st place. Another that is also complicated is Daniel Suarez, since although he is not among the eliminated, he will start in 29th position and only 6 points separates him from Busch.

How to Watch Bass Pro Shops Night Race in the US

This 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Saturday, September 11 at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, PRN.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not announced their favorites for this race yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. The Nascar Cup Series is such a demanding and changing category that venturing to choose favorites is a real lottery. However, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson will start at positions 4 and 5 respectively, so they will surely be the favorites.

