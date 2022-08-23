The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be the last race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series regular season. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

This weekend the regular season of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season is defined with the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

It is the last race of the season. Kyle Larson's victory in the Go to Bowling at Glen made the definition more interesting than ever. At the moment there are 15 winners and since there is only one race left, those 15 winners have their place assured in the postseason (see the standings with all the winners here).

It will undoubtedly be an interesting definition among the rest of the racers for that last place in the postseason, which can be obtained in two ways: by winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 or by points, where the best placed (and if there is no new winner surely the 16th place will go to one of them) they are Blaney and Truex Jr. And while you wait for this great definition, the weekend also offers us the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Coke Zero Sugar 400: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, August 27

5:05 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, August 28

7:00 PM (ET) – Race

Coke Zero Sugar 400: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other Options: NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.