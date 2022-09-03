The 2022 Nascar Cup Series playoffs will start with this Cook Out Southern 500. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Nascar 2022 Cook Out Soutern 500: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US this Nascar Race

The Cookout Southern 500 will be the start of the playoffs for this 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The playoffs begin. Finally, the top 16 drivers from this regular season will begin to be eliminated until just one of them becomes this year's 2022 champion. Joey Logano will be the race poleman, then come Christopher Bell, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Busch in the first five places on the starting grid.

The Oddsmaker's favorite to win the championship, Chase Elliot, will start in position; while the last champion, Kyle Larson, will be the 7th place. It will undoubtedly be an intense start to the playoffs in a weekend full of motorsport activity, since in addition to Nascar we will have the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland and the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Cook Out Soutern 500: Race Information

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina

Live Stream: FuboTV

Cook Out Soutern 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Cook Out Soutern 500: Storylines

With this Cook Out Soutern 500, the Nascar Cup Series playoffs will begin, and of course the 16 qualified drivers will do their best to not be among the first four eliminated. There will be intense battles not only to win, but to finish ahead of another postseason driver. Big races await between now and the end of the season.

How to Watch Cook Out Soutern 500 in the U.S.

This 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place on Sunday, September at the Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

Cook Out Soutern 500: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Joey Logano and Kyle Larson are the favorite, with 7.00 odds follow by Tyler Redick with 8.00; Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin 9.00 in the first 5 places.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Joey Logano 7.00 Kyle Larson 7.00 Tyler Reddick 8.00 Kyle Busch 9.00 Denny Hamlin 9.00

*Odds via BetMGM