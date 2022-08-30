The playoffs of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series will start with this Cook Out Southern 500. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Cook Out Southern 500 this weekend will mark the start of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series playoffs. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Last weekend had an exciting definition of the regular season, to which the rain added suspense. But finally the 16 qualifiers were defined with the heroic victory of Austin Dillon, who with his victory in this last race of the regular phase obtained his place in the postseason.

He will be joined by 14 of the 15 winners and Ryan Blaney, qualified by points. Finally, Kurt Busch (one of the 15) will not start the playoffs due to health problems, thus leaving the spot vacant for him. It will be an extremely interesting weekend for motorsport, with the start of the Nascar playoffs but also with the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland and the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Cook Out Southern 500: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, September 3

12:05 PM (ET) - Practice

12:50 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, September 4

6:00 PM (ET) – Race

Cook Out Southern 500: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the Cook Out Southern 500 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

