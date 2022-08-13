The Federated Auto Parts 400 will be the 24th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The 24th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series season will be this Federated Auto Parts 400. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The regular phase of the Nascar Cup Series is coming to an end and qualifying for the playoffs is more interesting than ever. With the victory of Kevin Harvick last weekend, the number of winners rose to 15, so for now it would be these runners plus the one who has obtained the most points without having won (see the standings here).

Counting this Federated Auto Parts 400, there are 3 races left in total so the number of 16 winners could even be exceeded and from there it would be necessary to see between those who won and those who have added the most points. That is why this will be a race not to be missed, in a weekend that will also have the definition of the Formula E championship.

Federated Auto Parts 400: Race Information

Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia

Live Stream: FuboTV

Federated Auto Parts 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Federated Auto Parts 400: Storylines

There are 3 races left so that Nascar fans can meet the drivers who will fight for the championship in this 2022 season. At the moment, there are 15 winners, the last of them being Kevin Harvik last week in Michigan, which undoubtedly leaves the most interesting definition ever.

Two scenarios could happen: that there is no other different winner and then there will be a fight between all those who did not win to qualify for more points (Blaney and Truex Jr. are the ones with the best chances), or that the number of 16 and then the 16 who have won the most will go for the title. In either case, the definition will be exciting.

How to Watch Federated Auto Parts 400in the U.S.

The 24th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Saturday, August 14 at the Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

Federated Auto Parts 400: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this race yet, although they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. However, Kyle Larson's pole position undoubtedly makes him the favorite for this race, although Ross Chastain will start second and is also likely to be among the top favorites.