The 2022 Nascar Cup Series season will present this weekend the second playoffs race, the Hollywood Casino 400. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This weekend we will have the second race of the playoffs and the 16 drivers fighting for the championship must compete to make the first cut. At the moment the pilots who would be eliminated are Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick. Of all of them, the one who will start best is Cindric (8th position).

It will be an intense race since the difference between the four eliminated and the last riders of the 12 that at the moment would be saved is little. A good performance from the worst placed could allow them to leave that uncomfortable place and be among the best 12. It will be an interesting race in a weekend with a lot of motorsport, since in addition to Nascar we will have IndyCar 2022 Firestone GP of Monterrey, the WEC 6 Hours of Fuji, and the F1 2022 Italian GP.

Hollywood Casino 400: Race Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

Live Stream: FuboTV

Hollywood Casino 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Hollywood Casino 400: Storylines

The fight for the playoffs is tighter than ever. The last 4 of the playoff standings are just a few points behind Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch, the last qualified. A good race could easily take them to the front, and they have a chance this weekend and next to get good results.

In this Hollywood casino 400 clearly the one who has the best chances among the last four eliminated is Austin Cindric, who will start in eighth position. Undoubtedly a huge threat to Suarez, who is 2 points above the Ford driver.

How to Watch Hollywood Casino 400 in the US

This 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, September 11 at the Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

Hollywood Casino 400: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not announced their favorites for this race yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that due to the performances he has had lately and because he will start in second place, Joey Logano will be the favorite.

