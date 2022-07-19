The 21th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season will be this M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

Christopher Bell's win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway brought the list of winners of at least one race to 14, making playoff qualification more interesting than ever, both for those who haven't won this year yet, and for those who did it but did not get many points and would risk being eliminated if the number of 16 winners is exceeded (click here to see the positions).

There are only 6 races left for the start of the playoffs that will define the champion of this 2022, so they are the last chances for those who have not yet qualified to do so. It will be an exciting weekend of Nascar and motorsport as well as the 2022 IndyCar Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Salute to Farmers 300 and the F1 French Grand Prix.

M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, July 23

2:35 PM (ET) - Practice

3:20 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, July 24

3:00 PM (ET) – M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400 (race)

M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the 2022 M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400 in the United States through FuboTV. Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, MRN, SiriusXM.

