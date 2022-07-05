The 19th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series will be the Quaker State 400. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The 2022 Nascar Cup Series will hit the tracks at Atlanta Motor Speedway for what will be the 19th race of the season, the Quaker State 400. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

The qualification for the playoffs of this 2022 season of the Nascar Cup Series was more interesting than ever: there are 13 different drivers who have won a race so far this season, so if the number of 16 is exceeded (some perfectly possible since there are still 8 races left until the start of the playoffs) those qualified would have to be chosen based on the standings (which you can see in full by clicking here).

Tyler Redick was the winner at Road America, but Chase Elliot's second place allows him to remain at the top of the standings after winning the Ally 400. The fight for the best places in the standings will be more intense if the number of winners in the season exceeds 16. We will have to see if there is a new winner in this weekend with a lot of motorsport activity since in addition to the Nascar we will have the F1 Austrian GP and the 6 hours of Monza of the WEC.

Quaker State 400: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, July 9

11:35 AM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, July 10

3:00 PM (ET) – Quaker State 400 (race)

Quaker State 400: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Quaker State 400 in the United States through FuboTV. Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, PRN, SiriusXM.

