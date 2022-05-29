The 14th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup series will be the longest of the season, the Coca-Cola 600 today. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Nascar Cup Series will have today, May 29, one of its most iconic races: the Coca-Cola 600 (former World 600), the 14th and longest race of the season. Check out everything you need to know about this Nascar race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

In a weekend that will be full of motorsports (the Indy 500, the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix and the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix are also held), Nascar will have one of its most iconic races: the Coca-Cola 600, which is always run, like the Indy 500 in the IndyCar Series, on Memorial Day weekend.

The runners will return to regular competition after last weekend's All-Star Race, which had Ryan Blaney as the big winner after a truly movie finish. Now they will have a tough challenge ahead of them as it is a race that requires enormous endurance. As in almost all the races of the season, the candidate to take the victory is Kyle Larson, although the leader Chase Elliot is also among the main favorites.

Nascar Coca-Cola 600: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nascar Coca-Cola 600: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Nascar Coca-Cola 600: Storylines

As often happens with Nascar, the favorites are always among the first places (hence why they are favorites) but that does not mean that they will be the winners. And the longer a race is, the higher the probability that external factors will influence the development of the event and eventually prevent the victory of some driver who seemed inexorably the winner.

That is why, being the longest race of the season (not for nothing it was formerly known as the World 600) this uncertainty is raised to the maximum and the level of concentration must be total for the driver who wins. Persistence and endurance will undoubtedly be the main virtues needed to win one of Nascar's most emblematic races.

How to Watch Nascar Coca-Cola 600in the U.S.

The 14th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place today, May 29 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX.

Nascar Coca-Cola 600: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to Caesars: Kyle Larson with +450, while Kyle Busch with +650 is in second place. They are followed by Chase Elliot (+750), Martin Truex Jr. (+900), and William Byron (+1000) in the first five places.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Ceasars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Kyle Larson +450 Kyle Busch +650 Chase Elliot +750 Martin Truex Jr. +900 William Byron +1000

*Odds via Caesars