The Enjoy Illinois 300 will be the 15th race of this 2022 season of the Nascar Cup series. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Nascar Cup Series will arrive this Sunday, June 5 at the World Wide Technology Raceway for what will be the 15th race of the season, the Enjoy Illinois 300. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

After what was an intense race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Coca Cola 600, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch took great advantage of the abandonment of Chase Elliot, leader of the competition, to deduct points, and although Elliot did not lose his leadership, the other racers were able to close the gap with him. You can see the rest of the standings by clicking here.

The qualification left the leader with the 16th fastest time, so it can also be a race that other drivers can take advantage of to get closer to the top of the standings. Ryan Blaney, who will start in 5th place and is in 4th position, could be the one who gets the most out of this race, in a pure motorsport weekend with Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix of the IndyCar Series (click here to see the preview) and the MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya (click here to see the preview).

Nascar Cup Series Race at WWTR: Race Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nascar Cup Series Race at WWTR: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Nascar Cup Series Race at WWTR: Storylines

Starting from the 16th position, it is difficult to think that the leader Chase Elliot can win this race (although by the nature of Nascar racing, that can never be confirmed) so it can be a great opportunity to get closer to the leadership, especially for Ryan Blaney who will start in fifth place, and is one of the main favorites.

Others who could also get a lot out of this race is Joey Logano, who will start in sixth place, the same position he occupies in the standings. Without a doubt, he will be a driver that will have to be followed closely, because behind him will also be the last winner of the Coca Cola 600, Denny Hamlin, a racer who, like Logano, is characterized by being very aggressive and the fight between them will be one of the attractions of the race.

How to Watch Nascar Cup Series Race at WWTR in the U.S.

The 15th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, June 5 at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: FS1.

Nascar Cup Series Race at WWTR: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: three are the drivers chosen as favorites with 9.00 odds, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney; and in second place there are also three pilots all of them with 10.00 odds Denny Hamlin, Klye Larson and Ross Chastain.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Chase Briscoe 9.00 Joey Logano 9.00 Ryan Blaney 9.00 Denny Hamlin 10.00 Kyle Larson 10.00 Ross Chastain 10.00

*Odds via BetMGM