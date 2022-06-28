The Kwik Trip 250 Road America will be the 18th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The 2022 Nascar Cup Series will present this Sunday, July 3, the 18th race of the season, the Kwik Trip 250 Road America. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

Chase Elliot was the winner of the Ally 400, a race that began at 17 (ET) and ended around midnight due to several interruptions due to bad weather. Fortunately for the fans, it was possible to complete it on Sunday, despite the rains that threatened to postpone the race until Monday. With the victory, Elliot was at the top of the standings (click here to see all the positions).

There are few races left before the start of the playoffs and the drivers who have not yet obtained a victory must hurry not to be left out of the fight for the championship. For that reason, all of them will do their best to win this weekend, which will be unmissable for motorsport fans, since in addition to Nascar we will have the F1 British Grand Prix, the Formula E Marrakesh E-Prix, and the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio of the IndyCar Series.

Kwik Trip 250: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, July 2

11:30 (ET) - Practice

13:20 (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, July 3

15:00 (ET) – Kwik Trip 250 (race)

Kwik Trip 250: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Kwik Trip 250 in the United States through FuboTV.

How to watch Kwik Trip 250 anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

