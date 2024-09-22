NCAAF News: Deion Sanders addresses Buffaloes' chaotic ending to win over Baylor

The Colorado Buffaloes are the talk of the town once again. The Buffaloes pulled off a miraculous comeback victory that had every ingredient for an instant classic. Head coach Deion Sanders broke the silence on his program’s outing on their victory over Baylor.

The Buffaloes improved their record to 3-1 in the NCAA as they prevailed over the Baylor Bears on their homecoming weekend. Late heroics from the team’s cornerstones saved the night as the Buffaloes escaped with the win in dramatic fashion. Emotions were at an all-time high as Colorado overcame the deficit thanks to a last-second game tying Hail Mary and a goal line fumble to seal the victory in overtime.

Travis Hunter made the game-saving tackle and forced the fumble on the 1-yard line. As the officials reviewed the play fans stormed the field and chaos unraveled in Folsom Field. Coach Deion addressed the frantic ending to the college football match during his post-game press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t like what transpired at the end of the game, but I love what transpired at the end of the game,” Deion said. “We have a fanbase that is phenomenal, we have some young kids on this campus that loves and breathes CU football and I’m thankful.”

Buffaloes Head Football Coach Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime on the sideline during the contest as the host UCLA Bruins defeat the visiting University of Colorado Buffaloes 28-16 on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Advertisement

Apologies to Dave Aranda and Baylor staff

The scenes were amazing, the Buffaloes’ nation took on to the field by storm and celebrated along the athletes. The game’s unbelievable ending justified such pandemonium on the gridiron. However, lost in the anarchic conclusion was the traditional respectful greeting between players and head coaches.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Richard Sherman may have bad news for Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter

Sanders intended to meet with Aranda at the 50-yard line. However that was deemed impossible as thousands of young fans took over the field and had away players and staff exiting early towards their locker room.

Advertisement

“I wanna apologize to the opposition. The way we stormed the field, I didn’t get an opportunity to go and shake the head coach’s hand, but I did try to go to their locker room and wait it out until he came out. But I don’t think they got the word to him because it’s not professional. I wanted to shake his hand and acknowledge him.“