NCAAF News: Richard Sherman may have bad news for Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter

Colorado Buffaloes phenom Travis Hunter has left college football spectators in awe as he continuosly performs on both sides of the ball. His astounding play has marvelled coaches and players to the point nobody can reach an agreement on whether he is a better wide receiver or cornerback. As he will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter’s true position is still unknown. However, Richard Sherman may have some troubling news for the young star.

Richard Sherman had an astounding 11-year NFL career. Though many regret the injuries he sustaine as they accelerated Sherman’s retirement in 2021. Sherman became a household name in Seattle Seahawks’ Legion of Boom defense.

The former cornerback has been around for many years at the pro level, thus he possesses some knowledge on the universe Hunter will embark on in 2025. And from his experience and point of view he has an unfortunate revelation for Hunter.

“We’re not playing 50 snaps on offense and 55 snaps on defense,” Sherman said on St. Brown Podcast. “Boy those coordinators on offense, they’re going to test you. These quarterbacks are going to say, ‘Hey let’s see how in shape you are by the end of the fourth quarter. We just saw you run three go routes, I’m about to bring our third receiver in to run you on three more go routes, and then let Amon-Ra go ahead and do work baby’.“

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms-up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

While Hunter solidifies his case for the Heisman trophy week in and week out, the biggest question on his game remains on whether it can successfully translate to an NFL gridiron. One of the best cornerbacks of the century believes it does not. Instead, he states Hunter should focus on becoming a top prospect on one position. And Sherman pointed specifically towards one.

What should Hunter’s go-to position be?

Travis Hunter has set records at Colorado for his consistent offensive outings. As far as this NCAA season goes, Hunter has racked over 100 yards in every game he played. His defensive stats may not be as impressive, however that is greatly deflated by the lack of passes thrown at his direction.

As Hunter’s official position for the NFL Draft remains unknown, Sherman had a bold prediction for Hunter.

“I think he goes as a corner just because receivers his size… he’s not a special size, super dynamic route runner. He’s a great athlete and he’s smooth so he can get it done. I’m sure if he focused on receiver he could be elite but as a corner, he just looks natural. It’s back to catching a ball and he’s in position all the time. He’s breaking right, he has a good feel for it, and it’s so rare.”

Although Sherman’s input is not ill-advised nor meant as a jab to Hunter, the latter has his attention on college football at the moment. As long as the wheels are turning Hunter will play every snap on offense and defense. Hunter has proven he can do it efficiently in the NCAA. Though the NFL is a different monster and great athletes have not done what Hunter intends to, there is a first time for everything.