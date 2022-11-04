Nebraska will play against Minnesota at Memorial Stadium in a game that could be very close on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The 2022 NCAA College Football Season usually offers matchups where one teams blows the other away, though this one doesn’t seem to be of that kind. Both Nebraska and Minnesota have been irregular this year, so this Week 10 clash at Memorial Stadium should be fun. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (Free Trial).

Nebraska have shown the whole season how unsteady they are. They weren’t able to get into a winning rhythm at any point and that is proved by their 3-5 overall record and 2-3 mark within the Big Ten Conference. The Cornhuskers will be the home team in this case, but that hasn’t necessarily represented an advantage for them since they even have a losing figure of 2-3 in front of their fans.

Minnesota are not too far away in that regard, though. Of course, they are better than their opponents thanks to their 5-3 record, but they also couldn’t find regularity in the field. The Golden Gophers arrive from a 31-0 victory over Rutgers on the road that restored some of their confidence. However, their present is not completely bright since that was their only victory over the last four appearances. One area where they have been consistent is on defense by allowing an average of only 14 points per game.

Nebraska vs Minnesota: Date

Nebraska will host Minnesota on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, November 5 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Stadium, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nebraska vs Minnesota: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Nebraska vs Minnesota in the US

The match between Nebraska and Minnesota on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. ESPN2 is the other option.

