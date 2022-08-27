North Carolina take on Florida A&M at Kenan Memorial Stadium Chapel Hill for the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 0. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

North Carolina vs Florida A&M: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 0

North Carolina and Florida A&M meet in the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 0. This game will take place at Kenan Memorial Stadium Chapel Hill. The home team wants to be the best in their division, but the visitors know how to win on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

North Carolina Tar Heels could not do anything to win the Coastal Division in 2021, the team had a losing record within the conference of 3-5 and 6-7 overall. And the worst thing about last season was the Tar Heels lost at Duke's Mayo Bowl to South Carolina 21-38.

Florida A&M are ready to start another season with Willie Simmons as their head coach as he has been a good coach so far for the Rattlers going 24-10 under Simmons. Last season was a good one for the Rattlers with a record of 9-3 overall and 7-1 in their conference (SWAC FCS).

North Carolina vs Florida A&M: Date

North Carolina and Florida A&M play for the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 0 on Saturday, August 27 at Kenan Memorial Stadium Chapel Hill. The visitors were lethal last season and they are likely to be one of the top 25 FCS teams again this year.

North Carolina vs Florida A&M: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch North Carolina vs Florida A&M at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 0

This game for the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 0, North Carolina and Florida A&M at the Kenan Memorial Stadium Chapel Hill on Saturday, August 27, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ACCN