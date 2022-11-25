Northwestern host Illinois at Ryan Field in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Illinois face off with Northwestern in a crucial West Division matchup from the Big Ten as part of Week 13 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Northwestern are having a terrible season with a 1-10 record. The Wildcats won the opener against Nebraska and then lost ten straight. Just amazing. In seven of their eleven games, Northwestern haven't scored more than 14 points. That's why they are a 13.5-point underdog even at home and are just playing for spoiler.

Illinois controlled their destiny to win the West Division and clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. Then, disaster occured. The Fighting Illini got themselves in a three-game losing streak (Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan) leaving the door open for Iowa to take the crown. Now, with a 7-4 record, they need a win and a lot of help. RB Chase Brown is the best in the nation with 1582 yards and goes for the school's record in a single-season. Illinois lead the all-time series 56-54-5.

Northwestern vs Illinois: Date

The Illinois Fighting Illini visit the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 26 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Ryan Field in Evanston.

Northwestern vs Illinois: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Northwestern vs Illinois in the US

Northwestern and Illinois meet in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This Big Ten's matchup will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Big Ten Network.