As the third round approaches at Wimbledon 2023, anticipation builds for the long-awaited showdown between Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka. The match promises to reignite their rivalry, one that has witnessed epic encounters on the grandest stages of tennis.

Djokovic and Wawrinka share a compelling rivalry, marked by intense competition and unforgettable matches. Djokovic’s dominance in their head-to-head record cannot be denied, with a commanding 20-6 advantage. However, the Swiss star has been a formidable opponent.

Wawrinka inflicted painful defeats and dashed Djokovic’s dreams of Grand Slam glory multiple times. His stunning victories in the 2015 Roland Garros and 2016 US Open finals remain indelible chapters in their rivalry, but this time it’d be even more shocking to see an upset considering Wawrinka’s position in his career.

Novak Djokovic applauds Stan Wawrinka before Wimbledon 2023 match

The rivalry between these two exceptional athletes has provided fans with countless moments of exhilaration and drama. As they step onto the grass of the Centre Court, tennis enthusiasts around the world eagerly await another chapter in this storied saga. Wawrinka won on significant finals, but that didn’t prevent his opponent from offering his respect.

“He took away two Grand Slams from me. That’s the role he played, beating me in two Grand Slam finals,” Djokovic joked at a press conference. Then he lauded Wawrinka’s remarkable character: “I like Stan a lot. He’s a great person. Really inspirational what he’s doing at his age. He’s almost 40 years old and he still keeps going strong. That’s something that not many people can do”.