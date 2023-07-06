The third round of Wimbledon 2023 will have a matchup between Grand Slam champions. It’s going to be Stan Wawrinka challenging Novak Djokovic. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Djokovic is chasing history every time he plays with his continuous dominance. He has already won 23 Grand Slam titles, but that’s not enough for the player who won the first two tournaments of that kind this year. His two wins in the current Wimbledon were in straight sets as expected.

Wawrinka is a menace for almost everyone because his ranking doesn’t tell the potential he has. He has won every Grand Slam once except for Wimbledon, so his experience could be an important factor. The 88th player in the world lost just one set.

When will Stan Wawrinka vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Stan Wawrinka will play Novak Djokovic in the third round of Wimbledon 2023 this Friday, July 7. The game will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club.

Stan Wawrinka vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

*It’s scheduled as the fourth the match of the day, which has a start date of 8:30 AM (ET)

How to watch Stan Wawrinka vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic in the third round of Wimbledon 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and ESPN are the other options.