In their highly anticipated grass-court match, Stan Wawrinka andNovak Djokovic are set to reignite their rivalry at Wimbledon 2023. However, the three-time Grand Slam champion has already accepted his limited chances against Djokovic in the third-round match scheduled for Friday.

The rivalry between Wawrinka and Djokovic has been marked by intense but friendly competition at the biggest stage, like the two times they played in a Grand Slam final. Shockingly, Wawrinka emerged victorious in their French Open and US Open encounters.

Despite the past victories, Wawrinka acknowledged his decline due to years of injury struggles. It’s clear in this case that Djokovic has everything on his favor, but it was still intriguing the way the Swiss determined his odds to win.

Stan Wawrinka Prepares for Novak Djokovic Showdown at Wimbledon 2023

Wawrinka defeated Tomas Etcheverry in the second round. The 38-year-old player performed at a high level to advance to the next round, so it’s possible that some people think he could at least give Djokovic a good challenge. However, he playfully admitted his chances are almost zero facing an opponent that has beat him 22 times in all tournaments.

“There’s zero opportunity for me to win Wimbledon. I’m happy to have won today again. I think it was great match. I’m playing better each match, and it’s an honor to play Novak here. I was missing that on my career, to play him in Wimbledon. It’s going to be a difficult challenge. I like to enjoy as a fan, as a tennis fan. I like to watch tennis. So I’m going to be playing tomorrow and then watching the rest of the tournament”, Wawrinka said after his win.