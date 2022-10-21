Oregon State will receive Colorado in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season at Reser Stadium. Find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this match in the US.

The Oregon State Beavers will host the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season at Reser Stadium. Scroll down to learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you live in the US, FuboTV (Free Trial) is available so you don’t miss any snap.

For Oregon State the situation is much better than his opponent’s one since they sit behind a 5-2 record. They arrive with two wins in a row that were timed perfectly to not extend their brief losing streak. Although in this bout they need a win because their 2-2 mark in the Pac-12 games is holding them back in the standings.

Colorado Buffaloes haven’t been very good so far based on their results. Saying they lost their first five games in a row doesn’t quite tell the whole story. It gets worst when checking the scores because all those defeats were by a minimum margin of 23 points. However, they were able to erase that free fall with an overtime win receiving the California Golden Bears last Saturday.

Oregon State vs Colorado: Date

The Colorado Buffaloes will visit the Oregon State Beavers in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season Saturday, October 22 at 8 PM (ET). The bout will be played at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Oregon State vs Colorado: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Oregon State vs Colorado in the US

The clash between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. The other option to choose from is Pac-12 Network in this case.