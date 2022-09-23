Oregon State will host USC for the Week 4 of the 2022 NCAA Football season. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

For the 2022 NCAA Football Week 4 Oregon State will receive USC. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember that if you want to enjoy of all the action of this match, it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams that are undefeated in the first 3 Weeks face each other in this game. The locals Oregon State are at the top of the Pac-12 Conference, and of course they want to stay there. They have the second best average of points per game with 45.7, while the average of points conceded to the opposition is 25.7.

They will not have an easy game since the locals, USC Trojans, are also the leaders of the Pac-12 Conference with 3 wins and no losses. But in their case, they have the best average of points per game, with 50.7 and also their average of points conceded to their rivals is 19.7. These statistics certainly bode well for a great game.

Oregon State vs USC: Date

This college football game between Oregon State and USC, will take place at the Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, 24 September at 9:30 PM (ET).

Oregon State vs USC: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Oregon State vs USC

The game between Oregon State and USC for the 2022 NCAA Football College season will take place this Saturday, September 24 at 9:30 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Pac-12 Networks.

