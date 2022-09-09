Oregon and Eastern Washington will clash off at Autzen Stadium in the Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Oregon vs Eastern Washington: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Week 2 of NCAA College Football 2022

Oregon will host Eastern Washington at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their third meeting. Oregon have won both head-to-head matches so far.

Their most recent game was played on July 12, 2020, when the game ended in a 69-52 Oregon Victory. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Oregon vs Eastern Washington: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Round 5 game between Oregon and Eastern Washington will be played on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Oregon vs Eastern Washington: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Oregon vs Eastern Washington in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Oregon and Eastern Washington in the Week 2 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.