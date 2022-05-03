Rafael Nadal is coming back to competition at the Madrid Open 2022 and the Spaniard is set to debut against Miomir Kecmanovic. Here, find out what you need to know about this tennis match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the Madrid Open 2022 Round of 32 in the US

After spending a few weeks in recovery from a rib injury, Rafael Nadal will return to competition in the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open against 22-year-old Miomir Kecmanovic. You can find out here the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

Before having to pause due to injury, Nadal started the season with some of the best form of his career. The 35-year-old won his 21st major at the Australian Open and then conquered the Mexican Open. He made it into the Indian Wells final, but lost to Taylor Fritz, who put an end to his 20-match winning streak.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Miomir Kecmanovic is coming from a win over Alexander Bublik (6-4, 7-5). The Serbian is the 32th of the ATP world ranking and this year has a 23-9 win/loss record, which is his best start of the season yet.

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Time: TBD

Location: Caja Mágica, Madrid.

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial)

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic: Storylines and head-to-head

Rafael Nadal currently leads their head-to-head with a win in their only encounter so far. They faced each other in Acapulco in 2020, with Nadal getting the victory with a 6-2, 7-5 score. It will be their first match on clay.

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and Miomir Kecmanovic for the Round of 32 of the Mutua Madrid Open 2022 to be played on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovic: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US haven’t made their predictions for this fixture yet. However, while it is his first match in over a month, Nadal is the favorite to win the match. If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!