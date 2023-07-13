Not so long ago, NBA scouts considered Cam Reddish a can’t-miss kind of talent. His athleticism was evident but he struggled with efficiency. Now, he’s set to play for his fourth team in five years in the league.

Reddish showed glimpses of greatness, but failed to establish himself with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Portland Trail Blazers. Even so, GM Rob Pelinka still has plenty of faith in him.

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t hesitate to take a chance on the Duke product. Recently, Pelinka raved about his potential impact with the team, reminding everyone that he was a top-10 pick just in 2020.

Rob Pelinka Addresses Signing Cam Reddish

“I think all the tools are there for Cam,” Pelinka said, per The Athletic. “We have an assistant coach on Darvin’s staff, Chris Jent, who had Cam when he was with the Atlanta Hawks. He was a member of their staff and had a really good run with him where he had some really meaningful and impactful games in the playoffs where Cam made a difference.”

“I believe in Darvin and his staff to be able to take a guy like that and get him back to playing confident basketball, efficient basketball,” Pelinka continued. “This was someone who was a (top-10) pick in the draft just a few years ago. So it’s there, and I’m excited for him to show it.”

This might as well be Reddish’s last chance to make a name for himself in the league, and the Lakers had been after him for quite a while, so maybe he’ll be their next successful project.