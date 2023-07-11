Years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t hesitate to give up everything they had to give up to land Anthony Davis, and rightfully so. They hoped he could carry LeBron James’ torch and become their leader for years to come.

That hasn’t been the case thus far. While mostly good, Davis has been more of a Robin to a Batman, often leaving 38-year-old James hanging either due to inconsistent play or never-ending injuries, and that has exasperated fans throughout the years.

Davis is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, but his status as a clear-cut No. 1 guy is in question now more than ever. With that in mind, an Eastern Conference executive revealed Sean Deveney of Heavy the only way the Lakers could sign him to an extension.

Lakers Want Anthony Davis To Take A Paycut

“There will be a bit more money on the market in 2024,” the unnamed Eastern Conference exec told Heavy. “That would make them nervous. But nervous enough to give (Davis) $60 million a year? I doubt that.”

“Because the Pacers aren’t giving him million $60 per year and you do not want to bid against yourself. It’s got to be reasonable for both sides,” the exec added. “If Davis would play ball and sign for less, two years and $80 million or something, then maybe something gets done.”

Davis is represented by Klutch Sports’ CEO Rich Paul, who’s known for squeezing every single penny possible for their players, so whether he’ll agree to take a pay cut remains to be seen. Draymond Green did it to stay with the Warriors, but it was a different scenario.

As great as he is, Davis is always a play away from getting hurt, and the Lakers are wise and have every right to be hesitant about making a major commitment to him as he gets older, so don’t be shocked if he’s tangled up in trade talks if he refuses to take one for the team.