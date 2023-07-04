Roger Federer has left an indelible mark on the world of tennis. With a career spanning over two decades, the tennis legend ‘s contributions to the sport are unparalleled. However, the Swiss maestro announced his retirement in 2022 due to ongoing injuries, marking the end of an era.

Federer’s career was nothing short of extraordinary. With 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, including a record-breaking eight Wimbledon championships, he redefined the game and served as an inspiration to a generation of players. His elegant playing style, versatility, and effortless shot-making ability made him a fan favorite and earned him the respect of his peers.

As Federer bid farewell to professional tennis, his impact and legacy will endure. Beyond the countless records and accolades, he will be remembered for his humility, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport. He is one of the most famous athletes in the world, but a recent encounter with a tennis “fan” left a funny experience he recently shared.

Fan confuses Roger Federer with Rafael Nadal

Federer is currently back in the tennis scene as Wimbledon 2023 unfolds. He was received with a standing ovation in a ceremony prepared by the organization to celebrate his impact on the game. His figure is recognized almost everywhere in the world, except for a person that though he was another tennis player.

“Because I show up in completely different random places nowadays, some people are surprised and very happy to all of a sudden see me. I had a moment when I was in Venice where a guy chased me down and said: ‘Can I please take a picture?’ And I was like ‘Yeah’. ‘Are you who I think you are’ (the fan said). ‘I don’t know who you think I am’. ‘Are you Nadal?’ ‘I’m so sorry. I’m not him’. He kept on walking and the guy looked at me and he goes: ‘Such a pity it’s not Nadal’. But he kept on looking back. I thought he was maybe gonna figure it out, but he didn’t. He missed his moment, but he clearly didn’t want a picture with me. He wanted a picture with Rafa”, Federer told in an interview with Christina Macfarlane of CNN.