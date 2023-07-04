Roger Federer, an embodiment of tennis greatness, has left an indelible mark on Wimbledon with his majestic reign. His elegant style and unmatched skills have captivated fans around the globe. Recently, Andy Murray showered Federer with praise, referring to him as “tennis royalty” during a post-match interview after his Wimbledon 2023 debut.

Murray’s admiration for the Swiss stems from the inspiration he offers to fellow players. Federer’s achievements have set new benchmarks, motivating athletes to push their limits and strive for excellence. Murray’s heartfelt words shed light on the profound respect Federer commands among his peers and the enduring legacy he has created.

He expressed his awe of Federer’s remarkable journey and his ability to transform the game. Federer’s multiple Wimbledon triumphs have solidified his status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Murray’s respect serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of Federer and the lasting impact he has had on the sport.

Andy Murray’s joke to Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2023

Whenever the local hero steps onto the court, prominent figures are present. This time saw Kate Middleton in attendance, sitting next to Federer in the Royal Box. After a comfortable victory in the first round, Murray expressed: “It was amazing to have some royalty here, but also some tennis royalty as well”. However, he also referred to a game where the Swiss cheered against him.

“It’s amazing to have Roger here supporting the event. Last time I was on this court and he was watching was during the [2012] Olympics. He sat in Stan Wawrinka’s box supporting against me! So it was nice to see a couple of claps today after some good shots. But no, it’s amazing. I hope you’re doing well Roger and Mirka and your parents as well”, the two-time Wimbledon champion stated.