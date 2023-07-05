Carlos Alcaraz revealed his feelings at a press conference. His sentiment was directed towards finding out that Roger Federer had made an appearance at the Centre Court’s Royal Box. While Alcaraz was playing his first game at Wimbledon 2023 on Court 1, the Swiss legend was present on the main court at the All England Club.

Federer, who announced his retirement last year, received an honorary ceremony upon his return to the court that saw him shine for a long time. The 41-year-old was invited as a special guest to the famous Royal Box, where he received a standing ovation and sat alongside Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

Although Federer missed watching Alcaraz’s match, the Spanish player delivered an outstanding performance on the most traditional stadium. Having already clinched a Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open and the title in Queen’s, Alcaraz started his campaign with a win over Jeremy Chardy.

Carlos Alcaraz felt “jealous” about Roger Federer’s appearance at Wimbledon 2023

Despite Federer’s return to Wimbledon was announced on Monday, Alcaraz discovered the news only after his own match. He admitted to feeling a tinge of jealousy upon learning that Federer was present as the Swiss couldn’t witness his match. However, he took the opportunity to request something for the legend.

“After the match I was with the phone checking everything, all the stories, all the posts. I saw that Roger Federer was here. I felt a little bit ‘jealous’. Honestly, I want him to watch one of my matches obviously. I wish to talk a little bit with him. It would be amazing for me. I hope to see him around more than once”, Alcaraz said.