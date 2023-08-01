Sebastian Korda‘s tennis journey is a testament to his passion, talent, and dedication to the sport. From his early days as a junior, running around the grounds of the Mubadala Citi DC Open while his father, Petr Korda, coached Radek Stepanek, to becoming the eighth seed at the prestigious ATP 500 event, Korda has come a long way in the tennis world.

The 23-year-old American has quickly become a fan favorite, attracting spectators to the court with his powerful game. As he competes at the ATP 500 event, Korda looks back fondly on his experiences at the Washington tournament. He recalls being a young kid, accompanying his father and Stepanek, and cherishing every moment spent in the locker room and around the players.

One person who holds a special place in Korda’s heart is the legendary Andre Agassi. Recently, while cooling down in the players’ gym, Korda noticed a photo of Agassi displayed on the signage outside. Filled with admiration, he took a selfie with the plaque in the background and shared it with his mentor. For Korda, having Agassi’s support and guidance is a privilege he cherishes.

Korda’s Agassi Mentorship

The Korda family’s connection with tennis greatness runs deep. In 1991, Andre Agassi faced Sebastian’s father, Petr Korda, in the Washington final, securing a memorable victory. Agassi’s influence on Korda’s career has been profound.

“Washington has to be one of my favorite stops. Kind of being here as a 14-year-old kid with my dad and Radek Stepanek. To experience everything was really cool. Being in the locker room for the first time and being around the players, I have a lot of great memories from this tournament. It’s definitely very special. Agassi is a very special person to me. He’s tennis royalty in a way and just to have someone like that in my corner, I think it’s pretty special”, Korda told ATPTour.com.

Korda’s promising season began with a memorable run to the ATP 250 final in Adelaide, where he held championship point against Novak Djokovic. His impressive performance continued at the Australian Open, where he reached the quarter-finals, defeating top players along the way. Despite facing challenges, including an elbow injury, Korda remains optimistic and focused on the future.