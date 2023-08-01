Goran Ivanisevic, the renowned coach of Novak Djokovic, has recently shed light on the evolving landscape of tennis and the exciting prospects for the US Open 2023. With young talents like Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Jannik Sinner making a mark in the sport, Ivanisevic provides his unique perspective on the potential impact they could have.

In a recent interview with Sportske Novosti, Ivanisevic dismissed the notion of a sudden change of generation in tennis. He pointed out that the transition has been underway for several years, with players like Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, Denis Shapovalov, and Felix Auger-Aliassime already establishing themselves as formidable competitors on the ATP tour.

Ivanisevic expressed admiration for the rising star Carlos Alcaraz, acknowledging his extraordinary talent and energy on the court. He also mentioned that Jannik Sinner is the only player capable of challenging Alcaraz’s game at the US Open, alongside Novak Djokovic. Their potential rivalry is anticipated to be intense, showcasing the depth of talent in the younger generation.

Ivanisevic Considers Djokovic and Sinner can Challenge Alcaraz at the US Open

As the only player from the “older” generation, Novak Djokovic continues to stand tall among his young rivals. Ivanisevic emphasized that Djokovic’s experience and unwavering skills make him a formidable competitor. However, he also recognized the changing dynamics in tennis and the need for the legends to face new challenges from the young contenders.

“Sinner is the only one who can threaten him at the US Open, along with Novak. The game that Sinner has doesn’t match Alcaraz and they have had very interesting matches so far. Also, if Medvedev plays well on the day, he is also a phenomenal player for me. Novak remains the only ‘dinosaur’ among those older ones, the rest are all young guys”, Ivanisevic stated.

Regarding Djokovic’s prospects at the US Open, Ivanisevic remains cautious, noting that only time will tell how the tournament unfolds. While Djokovic has proven his ability to triumph against all odds, Carlos Alcaraz remains a significant threat, and the young Spanish sensation has the potential to create history at the event.