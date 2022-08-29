Serena Williams will play Anett Kontaveit next for the 2nd Round of the 2022 US Open. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Serena Williams will play against Anett Kontaveit for the 2nd Round of the 2022 US Open. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or live stream it free. This US Open 2nd Round game will available in the US to watch and stream live free on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Serena Williams is playing her last Grand Slam tournament. As she stated before, she is going to retire after she ends her participation at the Flashing Medows tournament. In fact, it doesn't matter if she wins the US Open title or not.

For Anett Kontaveit, it will be the 2nd Round game at one of the best Grand Slams of the year. Therefore, she will try to upset Williams' journey towards her final tournament. However, she isn't the best at the hard-court tournaments.

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit: Date

Serena Williams will face Anett Kontaveit for the 2nd Round of the 2022 US Open. This clash will be played on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Serena may play her final game at the US Open, if she losses.

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM (Estimated)

CT: 6:00 PM (Estimated)

MT: 5:00 PM (Estimated)

PT: 4:00 PM (Estimated)

How to watch Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit in the US

The 2022 US Open 2nd Round game between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit will be played on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City, New York. And, it will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the United States.