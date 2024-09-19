Trending topics:
WNBA

WNBA: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s strong response to MVP conversation

Following her outstanding season with the Indiana Fever, WNBA star Caitlin Clark is being considered not only for the Rookie of the Year award but also for MVP. This recognition has led the 22-year-old guard to reflect on her journey.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark of Indiana Fever

By Natalia Lobo

Caitlin Clark’s impressive numbers in her rookie season with Indiana Fever have made her a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year Award. However, she is also being considered by some journalists as a candidate for the MVP award, which most likely will be for Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson.

When asked what she feels knowing that they are journalists voting for her to get the MVP award, Clark said that it was “definitely cool” as she has grown during the season. “I was able to figure it out as we go, and now, entering game 40, it’s night and day from where I started, and I’m proud of myself in that regard,” she told the press in a video shared by journalist Chloe Peterson.

“I’ve learned a lot,” she added. “Having to learn a new scheme, new teammates, new coaches, trying to balance all that at once has definitely been difficult but once we found our groove, my teammates have allowed me to be myself and I think that has brought us some success, but it’s definitely special.”

Advertisement

During the season, Clark set the rookie record for scoring, the all-time mark for single season assists, and generated more points than any player ever has. She is averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.

Advertisement

“I think one of the biggest things for myself is trying to keep basketball the main thing. Just to enjoy, to have fun, to play free. I think that’s when I’m really at my best, but at the same time, you don’t get caught in all of that, that comes from how you perform on the floor, but it’s definitely a cool honor,” she said.

‘There’s room for me to improve’

However, while Clark’s first season at the WNBA has been one for the books, she is confident she has much more to bring to the table. “I think that there’s so much more room for me to improve,” she added.

Advertisement
Kelsey Mitchell discusses Caitlin Clark’s impact on Indiana Fever’s growing recognition

see also

Kelsey Mitchell discusses Caitlin Clark’s impact on Indiana Fever’s growing recognition

“We’ve got big goals for the Playoffs (…) I think there’s so much more that we can achieve and exceed some expectations that people have for us. I think that can get us further as an organization,” she added.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

    Check our latest news in Google News

    follow us

    ALSO READ

    Tua Tagovailoa's replacement sends clear message to Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel
    NFL

    Tua Tagovailoa's replacement sends clear message to Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

    NFL News: Russell Wilson's injury update poses a threat to Justin Fields' starting QB job
    NFL

    NFL News: Russell Wilson's injury update poses a threat to Justin Fields' starting QB job

    Roger Federer has very important advice for Rafael Nadal
    Sports

    Roger Federer has very important advice for Rafael Nadal

    49ers: Brock Purdy loses another key offensive weapon besides Christian McCaffrey
    NFL

    49ers: Brock Purdy loses another key offensive weapon besides Christian McCaffrey

    Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

    Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

    Better Collective Logo