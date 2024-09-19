WNBA: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s strong response to MVP conversation

Following her outstanding season with the Indiana Fever, WNBA star Caitlin Clark is being considered not only for the Rookie of the Year award but also for MVP. This recognition has led the 22-year-old guard to reflect on her journey.

Caitlin Clark’s impressive numbers in her rookie season with Indiana Fever have made her a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year Award. However, she is also being considered by some journalists as a candidate for the MVP award, which most likely will be for Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson.

When asked what she feels knowing that they are journalists voting for her to get the MVP award, Clark said that it was “definitely cool” as she has grown during the season. “I was able to figure it out as we go, and now, entering game 40, it’s night and day from where I started, and I’m proud of myself in that regard,” she told the press in a video shared by journalist Chloe Peterson.

“I’ve learned a lot,” she added. “Having to learn a new scheme, new teammates, new coaches, trying to balance all that at once has definitely been difficult but once we found our groove, my teammates have allowed me to be myself and I think that has brought us some success, but it’s definitely special.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the season, Clark set the rookie record for scoring, the all-time mark for single season assists, and generated more points than any player ever has. She is averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.

Advertisement

“I think one of the biggest things for myself is trying to keep basketball the main thing. Just to enjoy, to have fun, to play free. I think that’s when I’m really at my best, but at the same time, you don’t get caught in all of that, that comes from how you perform on the floor, but it’s definitely a cool honor,” she said.

Advertisement

‘There’s room for me to improve’

However, while Clark’s first season at the WNBA has been one for the books, she is confident she has much more to bring to the table. “I think that there’s so much more room for me to improve,” she added.

Advertisement

see also Kelsey Mitchell discusses Caitlin Clark’s impact on Indiana Fever’s growing recognition

“We’ve got big goals for the Playoffs (…) I think there’s so much more that we can achieve and exceed some expectations that people have for us. I think that can get us further as an organization,” she added.