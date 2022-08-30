Six-time champion Serena Williams will try to continue her journey at the 2022 US Open and delay her goodbye. She will face World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Serena Williams’ goodbye to tennis in singles will have to wait at least one more day, as the six-time champion will face World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the 2022 US Open. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this tennis match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

After announcing her retirement from tennis in a Vogue essay early this month, Williams returned to competition for her farewell tour. She lost against Belinda Bencic in the second round in Canada and to Emma Raducanu in the first round of Cincinnati. However, in New York, the 23-time Grand Slam champion fought hard to defeat Danka Kovinic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and maintained her 21-0 record in the first round of this tournament intact.

However, this time she will face one of the top players of the past few years, Anett Kontaveit. The 26-year-old, who also lost in the early stages in Canada and Cincinnati, won her sixth WTA title in St. Petersburg in February. In the US Open, her best result is reaching the fourth round. She is coming to this match after a 6-3, 6-0 win over Jaqueline Cristian.

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the first time that Williams and Kontaveit meet each other in the WTA Tour. However, Kontaveit won’t be shying away: “I’m really excited,” she said after her first round match. “I was really rooting for her to win today. I’ve never played against her. I mean, this is the last chance. Better late than never.”

How to watch or live stream Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit in the US

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Anett Kontaveit is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -225. Meanwhile, Williams has odds of +170.

BetMGM Serena Williams +170 Anett Kontaveit -225

*Odds by BetMGM