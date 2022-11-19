Shepherd take on New Haven at Ram Stadium in Shepherdstown for a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship First Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Shepherd vs New Haven: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship First Round

Shepherd and New Haven meet in a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship First Round. This game will take place at Ram Stadium in Shepherdstown. The home team doesn't know what it's like to lose a game in front of their fans. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Rams could do nothing to avoid a loss against Indiana on November 12, as they lost the PSAC Championship game 21-24. But during the regular season they won 10 solid games.

The Chargers lost just two games during the current season, one during the first week of the season against Bowie State 20-27 and another against Assumption 13-14 on the road The most recent victory for the Chargers was against Southern Connecticut 54 -14.

Shepherd vs New Haven: Date

Shepherd and New Haven play for a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship First Round on Saturday, November 19 at Ram Stadium in Shepherdstown. The home team is hurt after losing the conference championship, but they are close to another big title.

Shepherd vs New Haven: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Shepherd vs New Haven at the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship First Round

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship First Round, Shepherd and New Haven at the Ram Stadium in Shepherdstown on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by psacsportsdigitalnetwork.com.