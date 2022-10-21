The SMU Mustangs will host the Cincinnati Bearcats for week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The Cincinnati Bearcats will visit the SMU Mustangs at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium in an American Athletic Conference game on Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Find out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (Free Trial).

SMU arrive to this bout with an improved level of confidence after snapping a three-loss streak against Navy last Friday. That 40-34 exciting win had quarterback Tanner Mordecai shining bright to carry his team to a very important home victory. The signal-caller finished with 20 of 27 in pass completions for 336 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. But that was not it, since he also got 74 yards on the ground thanks largely to a 60-yard touchdown run. Mordecai will need to bring his A-game yet again to take down the Bearcats.

Cincinnati will have the opportunity to break some records coming off their bye week. They are one win away from tying the mark for most consecutive overall victories against AAC opponents at 19. The other huge milestone that could take place is Luke Fickell breaking the tie he has at 53 with Rick Minter as the winningest head coach in UC’s history. As for the current state of the team, the 5-1 Bearcats get in perfect shape after five wins in a row.

SMU vs Cincinnati: Date

The SMU Mustangs will host the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 22 at 12:00 PM (ET). The game will be played at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

SMU vs Cincinnati: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch SMU vs Cincinnati in the US

The game between the SMU Mustangs and the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. ESPN appears as another option to not miss the action.