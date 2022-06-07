The IndyCar Series arrives in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for the Sonsio Grand Prix to be run at Road America. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this race in the United States.

The 2022 season of the IndyCar Series continues and this time it will hit the tracks of Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for what will be the eighth race of the season, the Sonsio Grand Prix. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix left the Championship more even than ever after the victory of Will Power, who became the leader of the standings with 255 points, only three points more than Ericsson his immediate pursuer, who finished in seventh place in Detroit. Another of those who took advantage was Pato O'Ward, who finished fifth in the race and is now third in the standings with 241 points. You can see the complete standings of the drivers by clicking here.

However, the one who took the least advantage of this Grand Prix was Newgarden, who finished fourth after winning pole position and leading for several laps at the start, thus losing the chance to get closer to the first places of the standings, so he will do everything possible to recover in this ideal weekend for fans of motor sports, since in addition to the IndyCar Series there will be the Toyota Save Mart 350 of Nascar, the Azerbaijan GP of F1 and the 24 hours of Le Mans of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America: Date

This eighth Grand Prix of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, which will take place at the Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin will be raced this Sunday, June 12 at 12:30 PM (ET).

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch 2022 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

The eighth race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, which takes place at the Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other Options: SiriusXM, NBC.

